Horoscopes | March 13, 2019

Birthdays: Adam Clayton, 59; Dana Delany, 63; William H. Macy, 69; Neil Sedaka, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on being the best you can be. A compliment will be offered if you make a subtle change to the way you look.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Start doing your own thing. Be unique and show that you are a self-starter and ready for whatever challenge comes your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what it is you want and how best to go about getting it. Don’t rely on anyone offering unrealistic promises that are likely to lead to disappointment or regret.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your emotions locked up somewhere safe and out of the public eye. You’ll accomplish far more if you are rational and approach your daily responsibilities with discipline and the intent to finish what you start.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Easy does it. Slow down and consider the best route to take before you react. Inconsistent or unpredictable behavior will not help you keep the peace or get what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Trust in what you know, not what someone tells you or tries to persuade you to do. A change should be carefully considered, especially if it will affect your health or disrupt a relationship with someone close to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be realistic about what you can do. Trust facts and use common sense when it comes to your health and well-being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a break and give yourself a chance to rejuvenate. Do your best to avoid getting into a scuffle with someone close to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let your emotions take over. If someone says something you don’t like, walk away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make positive changes at home that will give you more time to relax or to work on something you enjoy. Spin an unexpected turn of events into an opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal improvements should be handled with care. You can get good results without going overboard or over the budget.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your unique way of looking at things can be enlightening but also costly. Select your options carefully.