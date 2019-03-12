OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | March 13, 2019

Originally Published: March 12, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Adam Clayton, 59; Dana Delany, 63; William H. Macy, 69; Neil Sedaka, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on being the best you can be. A compliment will be offered if you make a subtle change to the way you look.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Start doing your own thing. Be unique and show that you are a self-starter and ready for whatever challenge comes your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what it is you want and how best to go about getting it. Don’t rely on anyone offering unrealistic promises that are likely to lead to disappointment or regret.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your emotions locked up somewhere safe and out of the public eye. You’ll accomplish far more if you are rational and approach your daily responsibilities with discipline and the intent to finish what you start.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Easy does it. Slow down and consider the best route to take before you react. Inconsistent or unpredictable behavior will not help you keep the peace or get what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Trust in what you know, not what someone tells you or tries to persuade you to do. A change should be carefully considered, especially if it will affect your health or disrupt a relationship with someone close to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be realistic about what you can do. Trust facts and use common sense when it comes to your health and well-being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a break and give yourself a chance to rejuvenate. Do your best to avoid getting into a scuffle with someone close to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let your emotions take over. If someone says something you don’t like, walk away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make positive changes at home that will give you more time to relax or to work on something you enjoy. Spin an unexpected turn of events into an opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal improvements should be handled with care. You can get good results without going overboard or over the budget.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your unique way of looking at things can be enlightening but also costly. Select your options carefully.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope | October 1, 2017
Horoscopes | Jan. 14, 2019
Horoscopes | Feb. 25, 2019
Horoscopes | June 13, 2018
Horoscopes | February 19, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*