Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries

KINGMAN – At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to milepost 20 on Oatman Highway in reference to a vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a truck.
The reporting party told law enforcement that a motorcycle had collided with a truck, and that the operator of the motorcycle was unconscious. Deputies were told that the motorcycle was traveling north and failed to negotiate the curve in the road before crossing the center line as the truck was coming around the curve from the opposite direction. The motorcycle then collided into the side of the truck.
Deputies noted it appeared the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was transported to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department
