OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries

The driver of this crashed motorcycle had to be transported to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries after a crash Monday on Oatman Highway. Mohave County Sheriff's Office reported that it appeared the operator was not wearing a helmet. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office photo)

The driver of this crashed motorcycle had to be transported to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries after a crash Monday on Oatman Highway. Mohave County Sheriff's Office reported that it appeared the operator was not wearing a helmet. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office photo)

Originally Published: March 12, 2019 11:11 a.m.

KINGMAN – At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to milepost 20 on Oatman Highway in reference to a vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a truck.

The reporting party told law enforcement that a motorcycle had collided with a truck, and that the operator of the motorcycle was unconscious. Deputies were told that the motorcycle was traveling north and failed to negotiate the curve in the road before crossing the center line as the truck was coming around the curve from the opposite direction. The motorcycle then collided into the side of the truck.

Deputies noted it appeared the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was transported to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Weekend marked by motorcycle accidents
Motorcycle crash injures Kingman woman
Monday, October 20, 2008
Mohave 911: Friday, May 6, 2011
U.S. 93 Chain Reaction: 26 cars, 9 collisions, 5 taken to KRMC

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*