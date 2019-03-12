Obituary | Daniel Sheridan Stapleton

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Sheridan Stapleton on March 1, 2019. Daniel was born March 2, 1986 to Henry and Rachel Stapleton in Kingman, Arizona. Daniel helped tremendously working for the family business, HRS Garage Doors, then continued on to his career installing security systems.
Daniel is preceded in death by his father; Henry Stapleton. He leaves behind his loving mother; Rachel Stapleton, his blessed siblings; Jennifer, Josh, John and Stacey, his dedicated and loving fiancé; Brandi, and his cherished children; Chandler (Brandi) and Elise (Jessica) along with many loving and adored uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Daniel was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He was loved by all who knew him and his presence will truly be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 2-7 P.M. Saturday, March 16 at the Grand Events Center, 515 Beale St. Kingman, Arizona 86401.
