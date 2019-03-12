Obituary | Robert Markin

In loving memory of Robert Markin
Sept. 1, 1938 – March 4, 2019
On Monday, March 4, 2019 Robert Markin, father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away in his home in Kingman, Arizona, where he resided for the last 17 years.
Robert served in the U.S. Navy and in his more recent years was active member of the Cross of Christ Church.
He will forever be remembered by his daughter; Diana, sons; Justin and Michael, brother; Jack and sister; Marilyn. He will also be remembered by his nieces; Lori and Lisa, nephews; Jack and Kenny, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was deeply loved by his family and friends and he will truly be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Cross of Christ Church, 4045 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman, Arizona 86409.
All who knew Robert, are welcome to attend.
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- The framing of Dairy Queen is underway
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: