Tue, March 12
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Obituary | Robert Markin

Robert Markin

Robert Markin

Originally Published: March 12, 2019 5:58 p.m.

In loving memory of Robert Markin

Sept. 1, 1938 – March 4, 2019

On Monday, March 4, 2019 Robert Markin, father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away in his home in Kingman, Arizona, where he resided for the last 17 years.

Robert served in the U.S. Navy and in his more recent years was active member of the Cross of Christ Church.

He will forever be remembered by his daughter; Diana, sons; Justin and Michael, brother; Jack and sister; Marilyn. He will also be remembered by his nieces; Lori and Lisa, nephews; Jack and Kenny, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was deeply loved by his family and friends and he will truly be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Cross of Christ Church, 4045 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman, Arizona 86409.

All who knew Robert, are welcome to attend.

