Prep Track: Vols finish 4th at Small School Invite; Kingman’s Cash soars past the competition

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School may have finished higher as a team Saturday, but Kingman High’s Jamal Cash stole the show in the hurdles at the 4th annual Small School Invite at Mesa Community College.

Cash not only won the 300-meter hurdles at 42.28, but the senior also finished second in the 110 hurdles at 15.94 – just behind first-place Brock Davis of Payson at 15.28.

Lee Williams senior Zack Tempert also excelled in the hurdles, finishing third in the 110 (16.95) and fourth in the 300 at 43.37 to help propel the Vols to a fourth-place finish as a team.

“Overall we are very pleased with the results of the meet,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “The boys are strong right now. They are taking little bits off of their times.”

Drew Cardiff proved that with a personal record leap of 6 feet, 6 inches to win the high jump.

“Drew was nervous going in as the jumpers from Snowflake were there, but he didn’t give in to the pressure,” Abraham said. “We were all pretty excited for him.”

Cardiff added another first-place finish in the 4x800 relay along with A.J. Herrera, Cayden Robles and Elijah Davis.

That success carried over to the 4x400 relay as Robles, Tempert, Chris Marcus and Cole Ingrassi ran a 3:39.58 to take third.

Robles also excelled on an individual level by cutting four seconds off his 800 to finish fifth at 2:07.20.

Kristopher Ashton rounded out the top Vols performers as he tossed the shot put 43 feet, 7 1/2 inches to take fourth.

Abraham said Ashton is inching closer to an automatic qualifying throw.

The Lady Vols, meanwhile, took 12th as a team, led by Darleen Bland’s fourth-place finish in the 400 at 1:04.18. Alexis Hecker was close behind at 1:05.79 for eighth.

“Darleen Bland and Alexis Hecker are improving on their season-best times in the 400,” Abraham said. “Darleen has made a provisional time in the 400 and Alexis is getting closer.”

The same can be said of Lee Williams’ Lillian Rapp and Bryce Shuffler in the hurdles.

The duo finished right next to each other in the 100 hurdles as Rapp ran a 17.92 for fifth and Shuffler was sixth at 18.41.

Alize Hecker, Alexis Hecker, Bland and Tiana Davis added a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay at 4:34.16, while the Heckers, Shayla Mayberry and Hallie Powell finished fourth in the 4x800 relay.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are idle until Saturday, March 23 when they make the trek to Mohave for the MEC Invitational.