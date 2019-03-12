Rants and Raves | March 13, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Exotic animals: Great editorial on exotic animals and the circus. It is time to admit that these beautiful creatures need to be protected, not entertain the masses. The times they are a finally changing.

Scammer calls: I, too, received a larger amount of scammer calls last week. The “Grandma” call I got was, “Grandma, I got in a bad car accident. Can you help me out?” NO ONE should still be falling for these.

Arizona now oversees center where incapacitated woman raped: Hacienda HealthCare’s new rule “... not allowing male caregivers to directly care for female patients ...” may run into trouble when a biological male, who identifies as a woman, applies for the job. Who determines the biological sex of the applicant?

Praising our police: Yes, I think the Kingman police are outstanding. Sadly the DPS are a whole other breed. Our local police could teach them a lot.