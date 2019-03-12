OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | March 13, 2019

Ruckus just turned 10 years old in October. He is a Bengal Tiger that was used for "photo-opportunities" where people paid money to have their pictures taken with a baby tiger or lion. He came to Keepers of the Wild when he was 8 months old and could no longer be used by his owners. He will live to be 20 years or more and will continue to eat an average 10 pounds of meat each day.
Courtesy

Ruckus just turned 10 years old in October. He is a Bengal Tiger that was used for "photo-opportunities" where people paid money to have their pictures taken with a baby tiger or lion. He came to Keepers of the Wild when he was 8 months old and could no longer be used by his owners. He will live to be 20 years or more and will continue to eat an average 10 pounds of meat each day.

Originally Published: March 12, 2019 5:31 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Exotic animals: Great editorial on exotic animals and the circus. It is time to admit that these beautiful creatures need to be protected, not entertain the masses. The times they are a finally changing.

Scammer calls: I, too, received a larger amount of scammer calls last week. The “Grandma” call I got was, “Grandma, I got in a bad car accident. Can you help me out?” NO ONE should still be falling for these.

Arizona now oversees center where incapacitated woman raped: Hacienda HealthCare’s new rule “... not allowing male caregivers to directly care for female patients ...” may run into trouble when a biological male, who identifies as a woman, applies for the job. Who determines the biological sex of the applicant?

Praising our police: Yes, I think the Kingman police are outstanding. Sadly the DPS are a whole other breed. Our local police could teach them a lot.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | February 28, 2019
Rants and Raves | February 27, 2019
Rants and Raves | January 31, 2019
Rants and Raves | February 5, 2019
Rants and Raves | December 19, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*