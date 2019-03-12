OFFERS
From the screen 'Odd Couple' comes to the stage

Beale Street Theater is bringing Neil Simon’s screenplay of “The Odd Couple” to Kingman at Lee Williams High School. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Beale Street Theater is bringing Neil Simon’s screenplay of “The Odd Couple” to Kingman at Lee Williams High School. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 12, 2019 7:27 p.m.

The Odd Couple by KingmanDailyMiner

He’s a divorcee living in an eight room apartment with a broken fridge and his head focused on one thing and one thing only: getting the poker game started.

“Odd Couple”

LWHS Auditorium

400 Grandview Ave.

Showtimes

7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 - Saturday, March 16

1 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Running Time

2 hours

Tickets

$12 for adults, $5 for

children

The other guy is recently separated from his wife, an over-the-top neat freak and is driving the first man bananas while living with him until he gets things situated from the separation with his wife.

Individually, they are known as Oscar Madison and Felix Unger, but together they are “The Odd Couple.”

Beale Street Theater is putting on the Neil Simon screenplay classic of “The Odd Couple” for the greater Kingman area. The entire production is under the direction of Matt Lambert.

“The Odd Couple” brings two friends who are complete opposites under one roof. Oscar doesn’t seem to care about the messes in his life and his apartment. When Felix comes around to move in with him, Oscar regrets his decision after noticing the neat life Felix lives.

Throughout their time together, Felix makes sure everyone uses a coaster, every spot on the floor is scrubbed and even the poker cards are sprayed with disinfectant.

This drives Oscar and his poker buddies bonkers, so Oscar decides to kick Felix out.

The play will have you laughing and pointing to the Felix or Oscar in your life.

Bob Blake, playing the role of Oscar, was able to connect with his character because they both went through similar situations.

“After a break up of a long-term relationship my house was just garbage for almost a year,” Blake said. “It was terrible how bad it was.”

Blake learned from playing Oscar that people can get help with problems from unexpected places, like friends and family.

“A lot of times you think you’re all alone, but with Oscar’s relationship with Felix he finds that unexpected way to get over the loss of his family,” Blake said.

Blake’s buddy on stage, Geoffrey Cornelsen, who is playing Felix, said he is like his character when it comes to the cleanliness.

“I’m a surgeon by day so I have some OCD tendencies of my own,” he said. “When Felix likes things clean, I understand that part of my character.”

Cornelsen did have some trouble playing Felix because he is all over the place. Cornelsen had to practice how to show more expression and how to act as a leading character. His take away from playing Felix is that people can adapt.

“It may not be easy, but people can change,” Cornelsen said.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. There will be a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the Kingman Center for the Arts gallery, at the door or at www.bealestreettheater.com.

