OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 12
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Vinyl is back in Kingman

Jeremiah Green turning tables at Diana’s cellar Door on Monday. The next Vinyl Night is in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 25. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Jeremiah Green turning tables at Diana’s cellar Door on Monday. The next Vinyl Night is in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 25. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 12, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Vinyl is back in Kingman. Was it ever gone?

Vinyl lovers gathered for the second time at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar on Monday. Vinyl Nights at Diana’s take place at 6 p.m. every other Monday.

Jeremiah Green, the man responsible for bringing vinyl nights back to Kingman, has observed the vinyl comeback in recent years with skeptical amusement. He remembers vinyl nights in the wine bar before it became Diana’s in 2014, and he also remembers, vaguely, vinyl nights at another location years ago.

“What should I play?” said Carmella Hynes, the owner of Siren’s Café downtown. She was sitting at the bar, swirling her wine. “Something new, something old, something obscure?”

As with many others in Kingman, she likes to spend extra cash on vinyl records. Her most expensive record is an album of Seu Jorge, a Brazilian artist who performs David Bowie in Portuguese worth $125. She purchased online after having a couple glasses of wine right before Christmas.

The vinyl craze, which became noticeable a few years ago, did not skip Kingman, and Leah Burkhart of Gracie’s Vintage, who sells and collects vinyl records, admits that she has noticed an increase of interest.

Burkhart has as many as 25 regulars who come for records only.

“Some young people don’t even have a record players,” she said. “They just enjoy vinyl as objects. Or they find a Led Zeppelin album. They never heard about it, but it looks cool so they buy it.”

Leah was there Monday night too, naturally. She came wearing a big hat and carrying a basket of vinyl records. Some of them for sale.

“There are some things that you can find only on vinyl,” explained Green. He has a professional DJing equipment and knows how to turn tables. Bartending at Diana’s is his other job.

“Some things are meant be listened to on vinyl,” added Rick Swats.

He went with his wife and his records. He’s in the middle of forming a band and speaks with Chris Lay, a local musician, who himself has a collection of about 3,000 vinyl records

“I only buy vinyls that I like all the songs in the album,” Hynes said.

She has a lot of new stuff, too, because these days musicians like to release their music on vinyl.

It was certainly a great night filled with songs and artists such as Bob Wills and His Texan Playboys, Joe Jackson and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

There were maybe 20 people at the bar and at a couple of tables for the gathering. People talked about their favorite music, how to handle records properly, and how they just inherited an awesome collection from their uncle.

With your favorite vinyls or not – join them next time. The next Vinyl Night is at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25 at Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Doug Barnett coming to Kingman
Fashion show strutting to Kingman
Swedish artist Sofia Talvik in Kingman for Thursday performance
First Friday returns to downtown Kingman
Like it or not, downtown business definitely has people talking

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
13
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
13
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*