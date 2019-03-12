KINGMAN – Vinyl is back in Kingman. Was it ever gone?

Vinyl lovers gathered for the second time at Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar on Monday. Vinyl Nights at Diana’s take place at 6 p.m. every other Monday.

Jeremiah Green, the man responsible for bringing vinyl nights back to Kingman, has observed the vinyl comeback in recent years with skeptical amusement. He remembers vinyl nights in the wine bar before it became Diana’s in 2014, and he also remembers, vaguely, vinyl nights at another location years ago.

“What should I play?” said Carmella Hynes, the owner of Siren’s Café downtown. She was sitting at the bar, swirling her wine. “Something new, something old, something obscure?”

As with many others in Kingman, she likes to spend extra cash on vinyl records. Her most expensive record is an album of Seu Jorge, a Brazilian artist who performs David Bowie in Portuguese worth $125. She purchased online after having a couple glasses of wine right before Christmas.

The vinyl craze, which became noticeable a few years ago, did not skip Kingman, and Leah Burkhart of Gracie’s Vintage, who sells and collects vinyl records, admits that she has noticed an increase of interest.

Burkhart has as many as 25 regulars who come for records only.

“Some young people don’t even have a record players,” she said. “They just enjoy vinyl as objects. Or they find a Led Zeppelin album. They never heard about it, but it looks cool so they buy it.”

Leah was there Monday night too, naturally. She came wearing a big hat and carrying a basket of vinyl records. Some of them for sale.

“There are some things that you can find only on vinyl,” explained Green. He has a professional DJing equipment and knows how to turn tables. Bartending at Diana’s is his other job.

“Some things are meant be listened to on vinyl,” added Rick Swats.

He went with his wife and his records. He’s in the middle of forming a band and speaks with Chris Lay, a local musician, who himself has a collection of about 3,000 vinyl records

“I only buy vinyls that I like all the songs in the album,” Hynes said.

She has a lot of new stuff, too, because these days musicians like to release their music on vinyl.

It was certainly a great night filled with songs and artists such as Bob Wills and His Texan Playboys, Joe Jackson and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

There were maybe 20 people at the bar and at a couple of tables for the gathering. People talked about their favorite music, how to handle records properly, and how they just inherited an awesome collection from their uncle.

With your favorite vinyls or not – join them next time. The next Vinyl Night is at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25 at Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St.