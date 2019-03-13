Are Mohave County employees paid well?

KINGMAN – A recent salary and benefit survey published by the Arizona Association of Counties offers a good look into our county salaries.

Compared to other counties, Mohave doesn’t look bad with its salaries usually closer to the economically booming Coconino County than to relatively underdeveloped La Paz County.

However, there are a few discrepancies that are worth looking into.

Mohave County’s deputy sheriffs make less ($45,415) than a Laz Paz deputy ($46,261). Only Santa Cruz and Navajo counties pay their deputy sheriffs less. A Mohave County public defender makes $107,557, which is $23,000 less than the one in Coconino.

“I had two public defender resignations recently,” County Administrator Mike Hendrix said. “One of them went to Coconino.”

Hendrix admits that the sheriff has trouble attracting deputies. He is aware of the fact that decent salaries attract employees, but he works with a certain amount of revenue.

“We have difficulty competing,” he admitted. “Mohave is a medium-size county, but taxes here are low, and we watch every penny.”

On the other hand, it is almost $10,000 “better” to be a county computer technician in Mohave ($47,606) than in Coconino ($39,089). The same couldn’t be said about the vehicle and equipment supervisor position, which pays $50,825 in Mohave, $62,858 in La Paz and $65,207 in Coconino.

Public Health Program Managers in Mohave County also seem to be underpaid ($40,539) when compared with La Paz ($45,843) and Coconino ($57,023).

The Clerk of the Superior Court is also worse off ($57,500) than one in La Paz ($81,910) and in Coconino ($62,000).

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster’s salary ($112,944) is much better than La Paz ($80,746) but not as good as in Coconino ($126,941).

“We pay what we can pay,” Hendrix said. “Up until last year, we didn’t see any raises.”

But recently the county board of supervisors approved a raise for the county’s attorneys “so they would not leave.” Their salary is typically $10,000 less than in Coconino.

“We’ll continue to press for an increase,” Hendrix assured. “Mohave has a lot to offer in terms of quality of life and stable local leadership. It’s a good place to work and live.”