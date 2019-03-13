City P&Z approves CUP for AAA Mobile Home Park

KINGMAN – Following a heated February meeting where residents of AAA Mobile Home Park expressed their displeasure with the way management went about introducing park-model homes to the area, almost no complaints were delivered Tuesday to City Planning and Zoning commissioners.

The agenda item returning to the commission was for a conditional use permit that would authorize the property owner to occupy six lots in the park with park-model homes, which according to Arizona law and therefore City code, are not considered manufactured homes, but recreational vehicles. Therefore, a conditional use permit was required.

The commission in February unanimously voted not to take action on the CUP until an updated site plan for AAA was provided to the City. That decision came after residents said the site plan was 23 years old and didn’t reflect the park in its current state.

On Tuesday, commissioners were given that updated plan.

“By the lack of tenants (present at the meeting), I’m assuming that things are moving in a positive direction at this time, and I’m glad to hear about that as well,” said Commissioner Laurie DeVries after thanking the applicant for providing the requested information. “However, I am still very concerned about adding six units into this area that there’s not a secondary entrance.”

Residents in February were concerned about their park having only one way in and out. However, since there was no requirement for a secondary access when the original plan was approved, a second entrance is not required. More importantly, utilizing the one option for secondary access at the park would not be safe, as that gate is located toward the back of the park. The property leads onto private property that is comprised of natural terrain.

City Planner Sylvia Shaffer explained that even with the way things are now at the park, those six spaces could be filled by manufactured homes. That means approval of the conditional use permit would not necessarily have an effect on density.

“Like Laurie stated, I think you must have struck a home run, or triple, with most of your park residents in answering their concerns and questions, and I’m not getting any vibes of anything different,” said chair Gary Fredrickson.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit. Should a space marked for park-model homes not be occupied after a period of one year, the space will revert back to being for manufactured homes.