OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 14
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Crime shows influence parents’ paranoia about the real world

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: March 13, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I dwell in a small, Southern and, I thought, safe hometown. I’m currently unemployed and therefore unable to afford a place of my own. I live with my parents. I have job-searched for months now for something within walking distance. I pay for food with food stamps. But I can’t yet pay for transportation, insurance, necessities, etc.

My problem is, I love to walk four to six times a week for 30 minutes to an hour. It helps me with depression and boosts my self-esteem, health and wellness. It shouldn’t be a problem, right? Well, I’ve been warned several times that I could get hit by a vehicle, kidnapped and even murdered if I continue to do it. (My parents are TV crime show fans.)

Abby, I have spoken with the police in my area. They assure me it’s safe to be out for a walk. Yet, if I’m gone more than 15 or 20 minutes, I receive incessant, ominous, foreboding warning calls on my cellphone. What can I do about their overactive spookiness? I can’t afford a treadmill. – Stepping Out in Arkansas

Dear Stepping: When you leave for your walk, tell your parents approximately what time they can expect you back, leaving yourself a few minutes’ leeway. Then silence your cellphone and enjoy your walk.

Dear Abby: Is it wrong to question some belief or fact that someone else has brought up? I’m not in the habit of picking fights or bringing up controversial topics in social situations. But if someone else brings it up first or makes a verifiable claim, I think I’m within my rights to ask for a source or to argue the point if I disagree.

I am being told that doing this is rude. I always thought that if someone makes a claim or statement, then it’s acceptable for the people you are talking with to ask where the information came from or to disagree. And if someone doesn’t want to risk their opinion being challenged, or isn’t absolutely sure the claim can withstand scrutiny, they should keep their mouth shut. IS it rude to ask, “Oh, what’s your source for that?” or say, “The studies I’ve read say that ...”? – Friendly Discussion

Dear Friendly: I think it depends upon the subject being discussed and the tone in which the question is asked. Sometimes it ain’t what you say as much as the way it comes across that makes others defensive.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Rude sister-in-law’s demands put damper on holiday giving
Dear Abby: Suggest that holiday critics step up and lend a hand
Dear Abby | Phone calls made on the run offend friend on the other end
Dear Abby | Non-hugger seeks polite way to keep others at arm’s length
Dear Abby: Adopted brother has never been told about his origin

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*