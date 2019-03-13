Former state legislative candidates take on Democratic Party leadership roles

KINGMAN – The people of Kingman heard from Mary McCord Robinson and J’aime Morgaine during the 2018 midterm election, but the community hasn’t stopped hearing from them just yet.
Both women have taken leadership positions in the Democratic Party. Robinson is now the first vice chair and Morgaine is second vice chair for Mohave County Democratic Central Committee, and are looking forward to taking on the new positions.
“To say I was excited about being elected to this position is a mild understatement,” Morgaine said. “This position has all the pieces that I enjoyed most about campaigning, and I am thrilled that passion and enthusiasm has such a meaningful outlet to make a difference in Mohave County.”
Robinson said she is excited to fill this role along with her role as Senior Vice Chair for the Arizona Democratic Party and will be traveling throughout Arizona’s 15 legislative districts to empower rural districts’ political viability at the state party level.
With both of them taking on this role of MCDCC vice chair, they have a few things planned for the future of Mohave County. The primary role Morgaine has is voter registration and precinct committee recruitment and training.
“I will be reaching out into every nook and cranny to ‘fire up’ our Democrat base throughout Mohave County to stand up and fight for the Democratic Party's values by getting involved in our PC network,” Morgaine said.
Robinson said her job is to recruit candidates across the spectrum such as identifying and supporting candidates for roles on county board of supervisors, school boards, city councils and legislative seats.
Robinson said that while they may seem small in comparison to the local Republican Party, it is time for them to grow.
“We are and will continue to make a difference,” Robinson said.
