Gallego opens big lead in race for Phoenix mayor

PHOENIX — Kate Gallego opened a large lead over Daniel Valenzuela early in the race for Phoenix mayor on Tuesday.
Though the race is officially nonpartisan, Gallego and Valenzuela are both Democrats who largely agree on most issues but faced off bitterly on funding for sports arenas and public safety. Both are former council members who gave up their seats to run for mayor of the fifth-largest U.S. city.
With results showing her up by 17 percentage points, Gallego declared victory before supporters at a downtown Phoenix restaurant.
"We fought for inclusivity, we fought for innovation, we fought for a sustainable city," she said.
Valenzuela conceded in a post on Twitter.
"Thank you, Phoenix. I appreciate all you've done for me," he wrote. "Tomorrow morning I will continue to serve you as a lifelong public servant. Congratulations to our next mayor, @KateWGallego."
Outside groups — some without disclosing their donors — unleashed a barrage of attack ads in the final days of the campaign.
The winner will finish the term of former Mayor Greg Stanton, a Democrat who was elected to Congress in November.
Gallego, 37, is a graduate of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania business school who worked at the Salt River Project utility before turning to politics. She'd be the second woman elected to lead the city after Margaret Hance, a Republican mayor from 1976 to 1983. Thelda Williams, who is leading the city until the election, has been interim mayor three times.
Valenzuela, 43, is a firefighter in the neighboring city of Glendale. A Phoenix native, Valenzuela grew up poor with a mostly absent father. He would be the first Latino mayor of Phoenix.
Gallego led Valenzuela by a wide margin in the primary, when the field of candidates was narrowed to two. Since then she's come under a barrage of attacks by outside groups backing Valenzuela.
One ad funded by police and fire unions accuses Gallego of voting against money for public safety because she opposed a 2016 property tax increase. Gallego said the money should come from a fund for sports facilities, not property taxes.
She and her supporters attacked Valenzuela's support for stadium subsidies for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Brewers, which conducts spring training in west Phoenix's Maryvale neighborhood.
Home to 1.6 million people, Phoenix has seen its population rebound since thousands moved away after the Great Recession hit the economy especially hard. Downtown has seen a revitalization with new apartments, condos and businesses.
The next mayor will confront rising housing prices, a growing number of police shootings and a deeply divided city council.
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- The framing of Dairy Queen is underway
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
13
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
13
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
15
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*