Horoscopes | March 14, 2019

Birthdays: Betsy Brandt, 46; Megan Follows, 51; Billy Crystal, 71; Quincy Jones, 86.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick to what and who you know. Only promise what you know is possible; it will lead to new beginnings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you play your cards right, you stand to make a substantial gain. Don’t let someone coerce you into giving too much or getting into an argument that is fruitless.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be precise, and offer only what you know is factual. You’ll be called out if you deviate from the truth or offer the wrong impression.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): An idea you have will be worth fleshing out and can even lead to saving money or a financial gain. Don’t trust someone else to take care of your responsibilities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t argue with the boss or someone in a higher position. Gather your thoughts and get the facts before you decide to make changes.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let emotions interfere with your productivity or progress. Concentrate on what you want to accomplish, and set goals that you can handle on your own if necessary.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to your heart, and make adjustments that will put you at ease. Demanding people should be kept at a distance until you have time to figure out how best to say no.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Interacting with people who are heading in a similar direction will lead to personal growth and greater enthusiasm. Success is within reach, but taking better care of your health and well-being should be your priorities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get the facts before you make an assumption and overreact. Truth matters, and treating others the way you want to be treated will help you bypass getting into trouble with someone.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make positive changes to the way you live. How you present what you want to do will make a difference to the response you receive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Know when to stop and when to ask for help. Choose love over discord.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look out for your best interests, and draw a line between what’s doable and what’s foolish. You don’t have to impress anyone; just do your best and stick to what you know.