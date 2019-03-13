Late winter storm slows traffic, delays schools in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A late winter storm dropped snow on parts of Arizona's high country Wednesday, slowing traffic and delaying school openings in Flagstaff.
Flagstaff had 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow by 5 a.m. and forecasters said up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of additional snow were expected by midday.
The Flagstaff Unified School District delayed schools openings by two hours due to the current and anticipated weather conditions.
The Arizona Department of Transportation reported slow travel on Interstates 17 and 40 in the Flagstaff area due to snow and wet pavement.
A winter weather advisory citing continued snowfall remained in effect until 11 a.m. for areas above 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) for a region stretching from the Grand Canyon on the north to Prescott on the south.
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- The framing of Dairy Queen is underway
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
13
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
13
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
15
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*