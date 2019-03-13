OFFERS
Late winter storm slows traffic, delays schools in Arizona

Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff at Bellemont heading east toward Flagstaff in the early morning hours Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (ADOT photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 13, 2019 12:28 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A late winter storm dropped snow on parts of Arizona's high country Wednesday, slowing traffic and delaying school openings in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff had 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow by 5 a.m. and forecasters said up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of additional snow were expected by midday.

The Flagstaff Unified School District delayed schools openings by two hours due to the current and anticipated weather conditions.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported slow travel on Interstates 17 and 40 in the Flagstaff area due to snow and wet pavement.

A winter weather advisory citing continued snowfall remained in effect until 11 a.m. for areas above 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) for a region stretching from the Grand Canyon on the north to Prescott on the south.

