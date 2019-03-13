Mohave County Most Wanted | March 13, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Anthony James Barker
DOB: 07/01/1966 White Male 5-11 185 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 03/08/2019
Reuben William Gonzales
DOB: 09/09/1960 White Male 6-6 230 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Agg DUI – lic susp/rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 03/08/2019
Dennis B. Montoya
DOB: 11/24/1975 White Male 6-1 320 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 03/01/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Julie Ann Crawford
Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 03/04/2019 Capture: 03/06/2019
Ricardo Antonio Martinez
Offense: unlaw means transp - passenger, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 06/20/2016 Capture: 02/09/2019
Shelby Janelle Summerlin-Tyler
Offense: Aggravated harassment, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 02/28/2019 Capture: 03/05/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
