Wed, March 13
Mohave County Most Wanted | March 13, 2019

Originally Published: March 13, 2019 3:32 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Anthony James Barker

Anthony James Barker

DOB: 07/01/1966 White Male 5-11 185 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 03/08/2019

photo

Reuben William Gonzales

Reuben William Gonzales

DOB: 09/09/1960 White Male 6-6 230 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Agg DUI – lic susp/rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 03/08/2019

photo

Dennis B. Montoya

Dennis B. Montoya

DOB: 11/24/1975 White Male 6-1 320 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 03/01/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Julie Ann Crawford

Julie Ann Crawford

Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 03/04/2019 Capture: 03/06/2019

photo

Ricardo Antonio Martinez

Ricardo Antonio Martinez

Offense: unlaw means transp - passenger, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 06/20/2016 Capture: 02/09/2019

photo

Shelby Janelle Summerlin-Tyler

Shelby Janelle Summerlin-Tyler

Offense: Aggravated harassment, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 02/28/2019 Capture: 03/05/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

