Rants and Raves | March 14, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Distracted drivers on phones: The warnings distracted drivers are receiving are a complete joke. They are supposed to be “teaching moments,” but I really doubt that many of these dangerous drivers will learn anything from only a warning.



Speeding ticket: After being a faithful watcher of “LIVE PD” You forgot to mention that as all the other motorists passed you while getting your ticket nobody seems to have licenses, registration, or insurance these days. Penalties are not strict enough. Impound!

Man killed service dog: What a incredible horrific story of the man who killed his service dog. I am going to assume here that he was somehow assisting him with a mental illness issue. I sincerely hope that will not lessen his prison time.

The media’s playing into Trump’s hands – Manieri: Sorry Mr. Manieri but I disagree. Trump is his own worst enemy. He shows incredible restraint (and kindness to so many) but counterpunches when the 93 percent against him gets it so wrong. If he doesn’t correct it, who will?

Convicted liar Cohen’s damning testimony against Trump: Mr. Cohen knows not what he is doing. Now that it is known he has again lied. It would behoove him to shut up. He did desire/request a top position in the Trump White House; claims he didn’t. And more.