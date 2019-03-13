OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 14
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | March 14, 2019

(Adobe Images)

(Adobe Images)

Originally Published: March 13, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Distracted drivers on phones: The warnings distracted drivers are receiving are a complete joke. They are supposed to be “teaching moments,” but I really doubt that many of these dangerous drivers will learn anything from only a warning.

Speeding ticket: After being a faithful watcher of “LIVE PD” You forgot to mention that as all the other motorists passed you while getting your ticket nobody seems to have licenses, registration, or insurance these days. Penalties are not strict enough. Impound!

Man killed service dog: What a incredible horrific story of the man who killed his service dog. I am going to assume here that he was somehow assisting him with a mental illness issue. I sincerely hope that will not lessen his prison time.

The media’s playing into Trump’s hands – Manieri: Sorry Mr. Manieri but I disagree. Trump is his own worst enemy. He shows incredible restraint (and kindness to so many) but counterpunches when the 93 percent against him gets it so wrong. If he doesn’t correct it, who will?

Convicted liar Cohen’s damning testimony against Trump: Mr. Cohen knows not what he is doing. Now that it is known he has again lied. It would behoove him to shut up. He did desire/request a top position in the Trump White House; claims he didn’t. And more.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | February 5, 2019
Rants & Raves | March 5, 2019
Rants and Raves | March 7, 2019
Rants and Raves | November 13, 2018
Rants and Raves | December 14, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*