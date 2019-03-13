Ready for Annual DIG It Dash Shamrock Run/Walk-5K?

KINGMAN – Only one week left to prepare and register for The Fourth Annual DIG It Dash Shamrock Run/Walk-5K, which will commence at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at DIG It Community Gardens, 2301 Lillie Avenue.
The event is being held to raise money for DIG It Community Gardens, an impressive gardening initiative which launched back in 2015. In order to participate, one must pay $30 ($35 on race day).
It is worth it though, says Denise Neath who is the point of contact for the event and can be reached at 928-530-8072. The four winners will receive super special, hand-crafted awards. This year the prizes will be four shovels, donated by Home Depot and adorned by a local artist, Gail Glaser. Also, contemporary Shamrock trowels will be given as smaller awards.
Community Gardens’ races typically have about 100 participants each year, with the number growing steadily over the years. Participants over 50 are the most active group, but Community Gardens are attracting more families and young children.
The race is divided into eight age categories. Starbucks will be there serving free beverages and there will be healthy snacks, such as granola bars. DJ Burrows Pro-Sound will entertain the race and Chris Brady will be the race master.
For those unable to register online, they can go to Chicago Title Company, 2699 E. Andy Devine Ave. They have registration forms and will collect payment. Cash and checks are accepted.
Special T-Shirts will be ready a day before the race.
