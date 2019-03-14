Beale Street Theater holds auditions for Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater is holding auditions under the sea for its next upcoming play Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
The fish, mermaids and other sea life will be under the direction of Sidney Valdez.
Valdez said the play will follow the plot of the movie with all the famous characters like Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian and Prince Eric. Cast members will have the opportunity to sing some of the iconic songs from the film like “Kiss the Girl,” “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World.”
“I hope to encourage anyone reading who is intrigued by theater or getting involved with the community to come out and audition. Even if you've never performed, danced or sung before,” Valdez said.
Those who are interested with set design, costumes and prop design are encouraged to get involved.
Auditions are from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, March 16 at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. For those who can’t make the auditions Saturday, auditions will also be held from 4-6 p.m. March 23 at KCA. Open auditions are for ages 7-17.
Valdez said she is open to a large cast. Last year, when she directed “Dorothy In Wonderland,” she had 80 people audition and casted 50.
For those wanting to audition, they don’t need to prepare anything but need to come ready to sing, dance and read. Projected performance dates are June 27-29. Rehearsals will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with duration time of about two hours beginning April 1.
For more information, contact Beale Street Theater at info@bealestreettheater.com.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Obituary
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- The framing of Dairy Queen is underway
- Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
15
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*