Beale Street Theater holds auditions for Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater is holding auditions under the sea for its next upcoming play Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The fish, mermaids and other sea life will be under the direction of Sidney Valdez.

Valdez said the play will follow the plot of the movie with all the famous characters like Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian and Prince Eric. Cast members will have the opportunity to sing some of the iconic songs from the film like “Kiss the Girl,” “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World.”

“I hope to encourage anyone reading who is intrigued by theater or getting involved with the community to come out and audition. Even if you've never performed, danced or sung before,” Valdez said.

Those who are interested with set design, costumes and prop design are encouraged to get involved.

Auditions are from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, March 16 at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. For those who can’t make the auditions Saturday, auditions will also be held from 4-6 p.m. March 23 at KCA. Open auditions are for ages 7-17.

Valdez said she is open to a large cast. Last year, when she directed “Dorothy In Wonderland,” she had 80 people audition and casted 50.

For those wanting to audition, they don’t need to prepare anything but need to come ready to sing, dance and read. Projected performance dates are June 27-29. Rehearsals will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with duration time of about two hours beginning April 1.

For more information, contact Beale Street Theater at info@bealestreettheater.com.