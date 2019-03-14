Horoscopes | March 15, 2019

Birthdays: Kellan Lutz, 34; will.i.am, 44; Eva Longoria, 44; Bret Michaels, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make adjustments to avoid causing a problem. Keeping the peace will help you steer clear of emotional backlash that can disrupt your home and family.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consistency and continuity will make a difference to the way your day unfolds. Refuse to let little things get to you or let someone’s pushiness cause you to unravel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on finishing what you start. Refuse to let anyone take over or interfere with your plans.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on what needs to be done. Your determination and discipline will make an impression on someone in a position to help you get ahead, but it will also make someone competing with you jealous.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t get angry; get moving. Avoid getting sidetracked by people who aren’t conscientious regarding responsibilities and doing a good job.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in the things that bring you joy. Getting together with people who motivate you will encourage partnerships that can help you advance at a quicker rate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities before someone complains. Don’t make promises you cannot keep or spend money you don’t have.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a day trip or go on a shopping spree. Sign up to learn something new, or spend time with someone you find informative.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Walk away from anyone who has bad habits or is trying to get you to indulge in something that isn’t good for you. False information will be offered if you question a deal someone is offering you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do good things and get good things in return. Interacting with someone who has the same goal in mind will make life easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Question someone’s stability if you feel pressured to get involved in something that seems to be missing a key element. Success happens when all the components fit together.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Home improvements will lead to appreciation. A positive change in a relationship with someone important will require you to be open about what you want and what you are willing to give in return.