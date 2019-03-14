OFFERS
KMS students attend state band festival in Phoenix

Pictured left to right: Van Holwell (sixth grade Trombone), Rylee Warren (seventh grade Flute), Alejandra Acuna (sixth grade Bassoon), Joseph McCoy (sixth grade Trumpet). (Photo courtesy of Julie Gragg)

Pictured left to right: Van Holwell (sixth grade Trombone), Rylee Warren (seventh grade Flute), Alejandra Acuna (sixth grade Bassoon), Joseph McCoy (sixth grade Trumpet). (Photo courtesy of Julie Gragg)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 14, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KIGNMAN – Four Kingman Middle School band students will be in Phoenix Saturday for the Arizona Music Educators Association’s All-State Honor Band Festival.

The band festival showcases the best middle school musicians across the state.

“It allows highly achieving musicians to gather and perform a heightened level of music outside of their school, in many cases rural band programs,” said Julie Gragg, KMS band director.

Students who will be attending the festival are Van Holwell, Rylee Warren, Alejandra Acuna and Joseph McCoy. They have been practicing since January for the festival.

Performers for the sixth grade All-State Band were selected by nomination. Arizona's seventh- and eighth-grade musicians auditioned in October 2018 to become part of the prestigious ensembles. Rylee Warren ranked third chair out of the 68 auditioning seventh-grade flute players from across the state.

Sixth-grade students will perform “Gentle Winds,” “Megallan” and “Storm Chasing.” Seventh-graders will perform “Frogs,” “Night Fury” and “Reflections.”

