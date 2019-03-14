OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 14
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation

Joshua David Sword (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

Joshua David Sword (Mohave County Adult Detention Facility photo)

Scott Shindledecker, For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: March 14, 2019 10:49 a.m.

A 19-year-old Lake Havasu man who was home on leave from basic training with the U.S. Army has been charged with the sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child.

According to a report from the Lake Havasu Police Department, Joshua David Sword was returned to the Mohave County Jail in Kingman Feb. 24. Sword is jailed on sexual abuse and child molestation charges with a $500,000 cash bond.

The case began Jan. 1, 2019, when a man told police that Sword had come to visit him and his wife at a South McCulloch Boulevard residence where they live with their 4-year-old son. The man said Sword was on military leave for Christmas from his base at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. He had allegedly arrived in Havasu Dec. 19, 2018.

According to the man, Sword had contacted his wife in September 2018. She reportedly hadn’t seen Sword since he was 3 years old.

The police report indicated that at about 2 p.m. Dec. 26, Sword and the 4-year-old boy were playing in a bedroom in the home. The child’s father thought it was “really quiet” so he left the dining room to check on them. When he tried to open the bedroom door, the father said it was locked, which he thought was odd.

The father was able to unlock the door and when he opened it, he allegedly saw Sword jump up off the ground and hide in the closet. He also saw his son on the floor with his pants, underwear below his knees and the child’s genitals exposed.

The father said he asked his son why his pants were pulled down and then helped him pull them back up. Sword then allegedly said the boy had to use the bathroom and had urinated on his clothes and that’s why his pants were pulled down. The father also said he noticed that Sword was holding his belt in his hand.

The father then told the boy’s mother what had allegedly happened and said Sword “needed to leave.” The boy told his father that Sword had touched his genitals and he had touched Sword’s, but that it was an accident. The father said he didn’t actually see any physical contact between his son and Sword.

When the boy’s mother spoke to Sword about the incident, she told police he was understanding, he knew what the father saw looked bad and knew why they asked him to leave.

Then, on Jan. 1, she and her husband decided to report the incident.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bruised genitals leads to Golden Valley man’s arrested on child abuse charges
Dad mad, but mooning is only a misdemeanor
MCSO: Child dies after father ‘bent him in half’ to make him stop crying
Father arrested; allegedly had son in a chokehold in Dolan Springs
Public indecency, child abuse arrests made this week around Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*