Thu, March 14
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Local attorney awarded for assisting children in the state

Jonathan Conant received the Sue Gilbertson Leadership Award from Mentally Ill Kids In Distress for his tireless dedication and assistance to the children of the state who are involved in dependency matters. (Photo courtesy of MIKID)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 14, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Helping others, when done, it’s something to be proud of when completing the selfless act.

Jonathan Conant, an attorney with offices in Kingman and Prescott, recently was awarded the Sue Gilbertson Leadership Award for his dedication and assistance to the children of Arizona who are involved in dependency matters.

Conant felt honored and embarrassed to receive the award.

“I don’t do things for the accolades or client referrals … If someone needs assistance, I’ll be happy to do that, that’s what life is about,” Conant said.

When Conant receives awards and acknowledgments for actions done in the community, he doesn’t like the “fuss” that comes with it but is “absolutely honored.”

The award was presented by Mentally Ill Kids In Distress, a nonprofit organization serving children and youth with mental and behavioral health challenges, and their families.

For the past two years, he has been helping out MIKID because they do so much for people. Through his law services he has helped children get adopted and the families in those situations.

“When I do adoptions and representing people adopting children, I give them the book ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go’ by Dr. Seuss,” Conant said.

When he gives a child the book, inside it contains the name of the child, the name of the judge along with the quote, “Today I join my forever family.”

Conant said it’s encouragement for the children to let them know that they can go anywhere and be who they want to be.

His future plans to help children include Mohave County and the greater Arizona area, and holds a special place in his heart for Kingman.

“I don’t know what it is about Mohave County and Kingman, but I really like practicing there,” Conant said. “It’s so worth it, I can see the need in the area.”

Conant was presented with the award during the Sue Gilbertson Leadership Award Celebration March 8 in Scottsdale. The Sue Gilbertson Leadership Award, was named after MIKID’s founder. Gilbertson has been an advocate for children’s mental health for almost 40 years.

More like this story

