No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi

MOHAVE – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss taking over Levi Levi Scout Camp in the Hualapai Mountains during its regular morning meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 18 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

For years, Levi Levi has been utilized by The Boy Scouts of America, Las Vegas, and many locals have fond memories of camping there in the past. Last year, due to the lack of sign ups, camp was canceled.

“There are several things behind this decision,” announced an April 2018 Boys Scouts newsletter. People are encouraged to contact Brian Porter at the Scout Office for more information.

However, when inquired by The Daily Miner, Porter, Director of Support Services, refused to explain why Boy Scouts are giving up on the camp. He said there’s too much ongoing discussions with the county and that the Boy Scouts are not ready to comment just yet.

Supervisor Gary Watson, who represents the district in which Levi Levi belongs, the matter is quite simple.

“They ran out of funding,” Watson said. “The Boy Scouts are having a hard time raising dollars these days, and the camp needs a lot of repairs.”

Asked what will be the most probable future of the camp, Watson said it would get refurbished and integrated into the county park system.

But Del Hanks, who until recently served as The Boy Scouts District Chairman for Mohave County, remains hopeful. A group of scouters under the leadership of Henry Varga raised thousands of dollars to save the camp.

“We got the place in 1954,” Hanks said. “We have lots of nice stuff there. But there’s been a fire danger for last 10 years. It’s too dry, and no one will take responsibility of having so many children in a dry forest.”

Hanks hopes that the county will help to build a safe evacuation road. He thinks that Levi Levi Scout Camp should remain open to all local youth organizations.