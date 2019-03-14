OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 14
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 14, 2019 7:29 p.m.

MOHAVE – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss taking over Levi Levi Scout Camp in the Hualapai Mountains during its regular morning meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 18 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

For years, Levi Levi has been utilized by The Boy Scouts of America, Las Vegas, and many locals have fond memories of camping there in the past. Last year, due to the lack of sign ups, camp was canceled.

“There are several things behind this decision,” announced an April 2018 Boys Scouts newsletter. People are encouraged to contact Brian Porter at the Scout Office for more information.

However, when inquired by The Daily Miner, Porter, Director of Support Services, refused to explain why Boy Scouts are giving up on the camp. He said there’s too much ongoing discussions with the county and that the Boy Scouts are not ready to comment just yet.

Supervisor Gary Watson, who represents the district in which Levi Levi belongs, the matter is quite simple.

“They ran out of funding,” Watson said. “The Boy Scouts are having a hard time raising dollars these days, and the camp needs a lot of repairs.”

Asked what will be the most probable future of the camp, Watson said it would get refurbished and integrated into the county park system.

But Del Hanks, who until recently served as The Boy Scouts District Chairman for Mohave County, remains hopeful. A group of scouters under the leadership of Henry Varga raised thousands of dollars to save the camp.

“We got the place in 1954,” Hanks said. “We have lots of nice stuff there. But there’s been a fire danger for last 10 years. It’s too dry, and no one will take responsibility of having so many children in a dry forest.”

Hanks hopes that the county will help to build a safe evacuation road. He thinks that Levi Levi Scout Camp should remain open to all local youth organizations.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Boy Scout camp closed
Wildfire worries complicated by lack of escape routes
Scouting for members: Low number of Boy Scouts in Mohave County causes leaders to focus on increasing awareness
Photo: Happy Campers
Levi Reed earns rank of Eagle Scout

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*