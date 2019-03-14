North Seventh Street closed Friday, March 16

KINGMAN – North Seventh Street will be closed from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue all day Friday, March 15, but will reopen to traffic the morning of Saturday, March 16.
The closure is required for paving operations. The construction crew is completing concrete work at the south intersection of Andy Devine Avenue and Tenth Street. The work also entails constructing driveways at Andy Devine Apartments, Salvation Army and Mr. C’s Carwash.
The City urges caution on behalf of the public when walking or driving within construction zones. Lane and road closures should be expected, and business access will remain throughout this phase of construction.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
