Obituary | Naomi Ruth Bargholz

It is with deepest sorrows that we inform you of the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Naomi Ruth Bargholz, on March 5, 2019.
Naomi was born on Nov. 1, 1932 to Welcome and Pauline Buss in La Porte, Indiana. On Feb. 15, 1950 she married the love of her life, Leonard Bargholz, and was happily married for 69 years.
She leaves behind her husband; Leonard Bargholz, her children; Terry and Joan Bargholz, and Scherrie and Ken Whitten, grandchildren; Autumn and Mike Thompson, Alyssa and Jim Adams, Daniel and Andrea Bargholz, and Tamee and Mike Whitten, great-grandchildren; Justin and Mercedez Webster.
Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.
