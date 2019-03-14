OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 14
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Softball: Lady Bulldogs battle to close win over Academy

Kingman's Morgan Stephens went 2-for-3 with a RBI Wednesday in a 2-1 victory over rival Kingman Academy. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Kingman's Morgan Stephens went 2-for-3 with a RBI Wednesday in a 2-1 victory over rival Kingman Academy. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 14, 2019 5:42 a.m.

KINGMAN – There is a reason why you play the game.

On paper it appeared one squad had a considerable advantage Wednesday, but that wasn’t the case as the Kingman High School softball team itself in a hard-fought battle before picking up a 2-1 victory over Kingman Academy at KHS.

photo

Kingman Academy freshman Abbie Bean allowed just one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks against Kingman High. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

“(Academy) should be proud, they challenged us,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Craig Lee. “They’re way better than what people tried to say they were. They have a really good team over there. They did a great job.”

And the final outcome could have easily gone in either team’s favor as Kingman scored the game-winning run on an error in the bottom of the fifth. Other than that, it was a closely-contested pitching duel after each squad scored in the first inning.

“I’m absolutely proud of my team,” Lee said. “We were outstanding defensively. Lilianna Valdivia pitched an excellent game. We gave up one run in the first inning and she shut them down the rest of the game.”

Valdivia picked up the win after yielding one run on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings of work. Maddy Chamberlain entered in relief and picked up the save after striking out one.

But the Lady Bulldogs’ pitching duo weren’t the only ones to excel in the circle as Kingman Academy’s Abbie Bean didn’t show any signs of her youth.

Bean allowed just one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

“Abbie is a phenomenal pitcher,” said Lady Tigers head coach Annette McCord. “She’s a freshman, so hopefully she keeps working at it. I think she can go places, she’s really good. She works, she practices and she does it.”

Bean even helped her own cause as her RBI single in the top of the first scored Gabi Lobue for an early 1-0 advantage. Academy almost pushed across another run in the top of the seventh inning, but a controversial call didn’t allow the Lady Tigers to knot the game at 2-2.

“I was a little bummed to see that call go the other way,” McCord said. “But he’s the umpire, you have to go with what he calls.”

The play in question featured Academy’s Ashlee Steele attempting to score on a wild pitch, but she and Kingman’s third baseman Ariana McKowan got tangled up. Steele jumped to her feet after the scuffle and tried to reach home, but was tagged out and then the Lady Tigers struck out for the final out of the game.

“Our third baseman was making a play on the ball,” Lee said. “She has every right to make a play for the ball. So I wasn’t worried about the call at all.”

Nevertheless, Academy still showed a lot of heart with a starting lineup that featured zero seniors, two juniors and four freshman against a Lady Bulldogs squad with a strong core of upperclassmen.

“I was super proud of my girls,” McCord said. “They did a great job. I have a lot of freshman on this team. Our freshman pitcher did phenomenal against some seasoned hitters.”

The Lady Tigers will join Kingman and Lee Williams at Centennial Park Friday for the Coca-Cola Classic. The Lady Bulldogs open pool play against Parker at 4 p.m., while Academy is also in action against Tuba City and the Lady Vols face off with Window Rock. Bracket play kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Softball: Academy powers past Kingman High
Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers use teamwork in sweep of Chino
Kingman Academy softball team remains undefeated
Prep Softball: Lady Bulldogs ready to pounce in opener against Northland Prep
Prep Baseball: Vols win two; Academy uses big inning to defeat Bulldogs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
15
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*