Thu, March 14
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Rants and Raves | March 15, 2019

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter

Originally Published: March 14, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Handicapped parking: My Rant & Rave was not about enforcing handicap parking but having them available at stores near entrances. Yes, I wish we could stop the people from using them illegally. So people who do not need them, PLEASE STOP.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter: A shout-out to Shirley Mathe for her spot-on comments about Travis Lingenfelter's bullying tactics and financial costs to the City of Kingman.

Arizona employees have no protection: Arizona workers lack protections because our citizens continue to vote for people who do not respect workers! Supporting "right to work" means they favor the wealthy owners, not you. Want respect in the work place? Start voting for it!

Thank God for Cops: Thanks, Cops. With respect and admiration.

Palo Christi refurbishing: Do not waste money refurbishing Palo Christi. It can't be done economically.

Here's why we're polarized: Laura, after reading the last paragraph of your article, the only thing that came to my mind was Donald Trump, the supreme master of polarization.

Cursive writing: I was so pleased to see that cursive is being taught and loved by students here in Kingman after hearing stories that it may be discontinued in other areas of these United States. It is truly needed.

Federal government secretly moves plutonium through Kingman: No surprise that the "federal government" ignored the will of Nevadans and placed us in danger in Kingman with no warning, even to fire and police officials! Where are our legislators on this? This is a dangerous deception.

Babe Ruth's daughter: Sad to lose The Babe's daughter, even at 102. So many wonderful stories about her famous dad. Together again, at the baseball diamond above.

Contact
