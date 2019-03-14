Stockton Hill Road project approaches regulatory approval phase

KINGMAN – The northbound crew working on the Stockton Hill Road project will soon begin pressure testing and is scheduled to patch northbound trenches Friday, March 15.

Once patching starts, Airway Avenue will have driving restrictions during daytime hours. Patching at the intersection will take place in phases, so that one lane in each direction stays open while work is performed.

The southbound crew began working in its last work zone Sunday night. For most of the week, crews have been locating utilities and milling the road for excavation. Come next week, this crew will work nights in the Airway Avenue intersection, so there will not be much activity during the day. Once that work is complete, work will continue with the mainline and laterals. Crews are scheduled to patch the southbound section in the first week of April, weather permitting.

The City advises residents that once patching is done, there will be a delay before the project is completed due to having to go through a regulatory approval process with the state. That process, which is required before the line can go into service, is expected to last two or three weeks.

Once the City has that approval, businesses will need to be connected to the new system, which will require crews to set up traffic control in certain sections. Switchovers will occur at night, but traffic control may still be present during the day. Once switchovers are complete, crews will mill and overlay Stockton Hill Road between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Information provided by the City of Kingman