Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead

A structure fire in Butler leaves two dogs dead and occupants transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. (NACFD photo)

A structure fire in Butler leaves two dogs dead and occupants transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. (NACFD photo)

Originally Published: March 15, 2019 11:03 a.m.

KINGMAN – Two dogs died in a structure fire early Friday morning on the 2500 block of Hearne Avenue.

Northern Consolidated Fire District responded to the scene at about 3 a.m. The first arriving crews observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the middle of the single-wide mobile home with exposures threatened.

Two occupants were safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. Firefighters made the initial attack to the property of origin with no exposures damaged.

The fire was extinguished and once the investigation was completed it was determined to be accidental in nature.

Both occupants were transported by AMR for smoke inhalation.

The NACFD was assisted by Kingman Fire Department, MCSO and UniSource Gas and Electric.

Information provided by Northern Consolidated Fire District

