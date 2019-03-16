4 things to know for Monday County’s Board of Supervisors meeting

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 18 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. The Daily Miner has identified four items of interest in addition to the future of the Levi Levi camp and the veteran housing project in Kingman on the 47-item agenda.
What to do with the Historic Jail at 401 Spring St.
Constructed in 1910, the jail has been empty for years now, waiting for renovation and repurposing. The Board is ready to discuss future possibilities. Since the building is officially registered as a historic place, the County is looking for an idea that would utilize the space without modifying its past and original character.
Time to renew the lease with the Mohave County Fair Association
Supervisor Gary Watson is expected to propose a new 10-year long contract between the County and the association responsible for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, Kingman’s favorite playground and the scene of the Mohave County Fair. The County has not always been happy with the association’s work; perhaps the new lease is a good occasion to discuss mutual responsibilities.
There’s something wrong with the county buildings’ vending machines
The Board wants to contact appropriate federal authorities to let them know that the program responsible for the vending machines is not working. Employees are not happy with prices and assortment, and then one day, one of them purchased a burrito with mold on it. The County wants to report and fix the problem.
Rotation of the Board of Supervisors’ meeting
Supervisor Ron Gould will propose the meetings rotate between Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. That makes sense taking under consideration that only two of five supervisors live in Kingman (Jean Bishop and Gary Watson). On the other hand, the relocation might not be welcome by Kingman residents who liked to participate at the meetings. For those who are interested, the board livestreams their deliberations via YouTube.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*