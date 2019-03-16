OFFERS
4 things to know for Monday County’s Board of Supervisors meeting

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 16, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 18 in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. The Daily Miner has identified four items of interest in addition to the future of the Levi Levi camp and the veteran housing project in Kingman on the 47-item agenda.

What to do with the Historic Jail at 401 Spring St.

Constructed in 1910, the jail has been empty for years now, waiting for renovation and repurposing. The Board is ready to discuss future possibilities. Since the building is officially registered as a historic place, the County is looking for an idea that would utilize the space without modifying its past and original character.

Time to renew the lease with the Mohave County Fair Association

Supervisor Gary Watson is expected to propose a new 10-year long contract between the County and the association responsible for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, Kingman’s favorite playground and the scene of the Mohave County Fair. The County has not always been happy with the association’s work; perhaps the new lease is a good occasion to discuss mutual responsibilities.

There’s something wrong with the county buildings’ vending machines

The Board wants to contact appropriate federal authorities to let them know that the program responsible for the vending machines is not working. Employees are not happy with prices and assortment, and then one day, one of them purchased a burrito with mold on it. The County wants to report and fix the problem.

Rotation of the Board of Supervisors’ meeting

Supervisor Ron Gould will propose the meetings rotate between Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. That makes sense taking under consideration that only two of five supervisors live in Kingman (Jean Bishop and Gary Watson). On the other hand, the relocation might not be welcome by Kingman residents who liked to participate at the meetings. For those who are interested, the board livestreams their deliberations via YouTube.

