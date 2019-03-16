ADOT opens comment period for five-year plan

KINGMAN – The comment period for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s tentative five-year construction plan began Friday, March 15, and remains of importance to the City of Kingman and its efforts to bring to fruition the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange.
The 2020-2024 construction program allocates $260 million to $320 million per year for the preservation of bridges and roadways. It will also allocate funding for additional lanes along I-17 between Anthem and Sunset Point, and funding for the design, scoping and environmental assessment for the widening of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
And while no hearings on the plan will take place in Kingman, the City still wants a seat at the table. The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.
“We have been working with ADOT for several years now, so I’m sure we’ll continue as long as there’s an opportunity to make comments and requests,” said Mayor Jen Miles. “We have traveled to all parts of the state in the past few years to talk to the ADOT board, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Rancho, the mayor said, is of vital importance to the future and growth of Kingman. That’s why the City is seeking a $20 million contribution from ADOT for the $40 million interchange.
“Rancho Santa Fe provides a second ingress and egress to the industrial park and airport,” she said. “In and of itself, that is critical to industries that are considering locating in Kingman, for safety reasons. Beyond that, Rancho provides access to thousands of acres of developable land that will be developed for industry, manufacturing and commercial properties.”
She called that development the “economic foundation for Kingman’s future.”
“And I can’t say that strongly enough,” Miles said.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*