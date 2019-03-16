ADOT opens comment period for five-year plan

KINGMAN – The comment period for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s tentative five-year construction plan began Friday, March 15, and remains of importance to the City of Kingman and its efforts to bring to fruition the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange.

The 2020-2024 construction program allocates $260 million to $320 million per year for the preservation of bridges and roadways. It will also allocate funding for additional lanes along I-17 between Anthem and Sunset Point, and funding for the design, scoping and environmental assessment for the widening of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

And while no hearings on the plan will take place in Kingman, the City still wants a seat at the table. The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

“We have been working with ADOT for several years now, so I’m sure we’ll continue as long as there’s an opportunity to make comments and requests,” said Mayor Jen Miles. “We have traveled to all parts of the state in the past few years to talk to the ADOT board, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Rancho, the mayor said, is of vital importance to the future and growth of Kingman. That’s why the City is seeking a $20 million contribution from ADOT for the $40 million interchange.

“Rancho Santa Fe provides a second ingress and egress to the industrial park and airport,” she said. “In and of itself, that is critical to industries that are considering locating in Kingman, for safety reasons. Beyond that, Rancho provides access to thousands of acres of developable land that will be developed for industry, manufacturing and commercial properties.”

She called that development the “economic foundation for Kingman’s future.”

“And I can’t say that strongly enough,” Miles said.