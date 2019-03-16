Arizona students join worldwide youth rally climate action

PHOENIX (AP) – Scores of high school students from around Arizona have rallied outside the state Capitol, joining other young people around the world calling on legislators to take action on climate change.
The students from cities including Phoenix, Flagstaff, Payson and Bisbee carried signs with slogans like "Denial is Not an Option" and "We are Running Out of Time."
Local organizers for the youth climate change movement sponsoring rallies Friday include organizer Aditi Narayanan, a 16-year-old from Phoenix.
She was on spring break this week but says other students skipped school to attend.
Narayanan says her generation "is really taking a stand and pushing to make things better."
Fellow organizer Brooke Zanon, an 18-year-old from Goodyear, says young people should be "global leaders" in taking action on climate change.
