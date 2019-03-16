Drawing strength from each other

KINGMAN – Brenden Kingman Cinemas’ general manager, Annette Lochner, has been in the movie theater business since the age of 15. With that type of experience it was a lucky find for president Tom Daugherty and vice president Jackelyn Daugherty.

Cameron Sipe, the theater’s supervisor, has been with the business for four years, while Lesley Garnett has been with the theater for three years.

These women in business draw strength from each other in order to make Kingman’s movie theater experience a pleasant one.