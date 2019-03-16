Dreams really do come true over the rainbow

KINGMAN – Tracy Vandeman’s, owner of Dreams and Rainbows, business life began in 1993.
“My mom and I began selling housewares and appliances in the middle of True Value in 1993,” Vandeman said. “That was OK, but then we got a taste of collectibles – which were a big deal then – and giftwares, and suddenly we had outgrown our space.”
The duo realized they needed their own room, and looked to an unused 3,500-square-feet space in True Value. In March of 1995, Dreams and Rainbows came alive.
“We like to refer to our shop as a ‘hidden treasure,’” Vandeman said.
With 24 years in business, Vandeman’s greatest advice to women going into business on their own is to go for it.
“If you have passion, go for it,” she said. “You will never know unless you try.”
And, Vandeman said, while she may be the owner of Dreams, she would be nothing without her team.
