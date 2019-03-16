Event Calendar | March 17, 2019

TODAY

St. Patrick’s Celebration

Noon - 9 p.m. at Sirens’ Cafe and Custom Catering, 419 E. Beale St. 928-753-4151.

MONDAY

Children’s Lunch

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at College Park Community Church, 4873 Van Nuys Rd. For children ages 6-13. Goes through Thursday. 928-757-4669.

WEDNESDAY

Alzheimer’s Support Group

10 - 11 a.m. at the Lingenfelter Center, 1099 Sunrise Ave. 928-718-4852.

Bridge

Noon at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-2778.

SATURDAY

Swap Meet

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 702-373-7694.

Gaming tournament

2-4:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

An Evening in Jazz

7 - 8:30 p.m. at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. 928-529-2100.