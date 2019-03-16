Horoscopes | March 17, 2019

Birthdays: John Boyega, 27; Rob Lowe, 55; Gary Sinise, 64; Kurt Russell, 68.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at your options, and discuss your plans with someone you love. You will come up with a plan that will give you something to look forward to.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Watch your step. Get along, look for positive alternatives and be reasonable when dealing with friends and relatives.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at your achievements and lay out what you want to see happen moving forward. Surround yourself with people who can help your progress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let the changes others make cause emotional stress. Follow through with your plans; the people who pitch in will make unique contributions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Disagreements will ruin your day if you let opinions lead to anger and petty arguments. Offer peace and love, not discord.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on expanding your knowledge, attending events that interest you and sharing with someone you find fun to be with. Make plans that will stabilize your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Try to do things on your own to avoid criticism. Do your best to keep the peace with someone who tends to be difficult.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, not those who bring you down.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Count your blessings and your money. An unexpected change should be handled personally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to complaints, and help those you love. How you respond to the changes taking place around you will make a difference to the way you live.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful when dealing with friends and family. Choose your words and your actions wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose a practical approach when dealing with people who are indulgent or creating difficult situations. Be firm and stick to what works best for you.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*