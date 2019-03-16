Horoscopes | March 17, 2019

Birthdays: John Boyega, 27; Rob Lowe, 55; Gary Sinise, 64; Kurt Russell, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at your options, and discuss your plans with someone you love. You will come up with a plan that will give you something to look forward to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Watch your step. Get along, look for positive alternatives and be reasonable when dealing with friends and relatives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at your achievements and lay out what you want to see happen moving forward. Surround yourself with people who can help your progress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let the changes others make cause emotional stress. Follow through with your plans; the people who pitch in will make unique contributions.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Disagreements will ruin your day if you let opinions lead to anger and petty arguments. Offer peace and love, not discord.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on expanding your knowledge, attending events that interest you and sharing with someone you find fun to be with. Make plans that will stabilize your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Try to do things on your own to avoid criticism. Do your best to keep the peace with someone who tends to be difficult.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, not those who bring you down.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Count your blessings and your money. An unexpected change should be handled personally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to complaints, and help those you love. How you respond to the changes taking place around you will make a difference to the way you live.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful when dealing with friends and family. Choose your words and your actions wisely.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose a practical approach when dealing with people who are indulgent or creating difficult situations. Be firm and stick to what works best for you.