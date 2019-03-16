Kingman presents ‘Budget 101’

KINGMAN – Grasping a household budget can sometimes be a challenge, and when considering the budget processes of an entire City, understanding its inner workings can seem daunting.
The City of Kingman, in an effort to clarify its budget, has provided the community with an informational video available on the City of Kingman YouTube page, https://bit.ly/2TJ2Xcl.
“The City’s budget is structured to account for every dollar collected, and to ensure that every dollar collected is spent on the specific purpose intended,” explains City Finance Director Tina Moline in the video. “It’s just like in your household budget where you dedicate money to pay for your housing and groceries.”
Moline says the City’s budget operates in the same way, dedicating funds to various departments based on the services and programs they provide. Revenue collected by the City of Kingman goes to fund departments such as police, fire, parks, capital projects and more. Moline also explains where that revenue comes from.
“Although you may live within city limits and pay property tax to certain entities like the school district, community college, the county, none of your property taxes go to the City,” she said.
Instead, the City gets its revenues the following ways: 57 percent from sales tax; 28 percent from state shared revenues; 4 percent from charges for services; 6 percent for transfers, 2 percent in both franchise fees and licenses and permits; and lastly 1 percent in court fines.
Retail sales within city limits are taxed at 8.35 percent, but only 2.5 percent goes to the City of Kingman. The state receives 5.6 percent, and the county 0.25 percent. The restaurant and bar tax comes to 9.35 percent, with only 3.5 percent going to the City. The hotel tax is 12.28 percent, 6.5 percent of which goes to Kingman.
“So how do those general fund dollars get spent? More than half goes to the police and fire departments,” Moline explains. “Sixteen percent goes to the parks and recreation department, and 25 percent goes toward the other general fund operations.”
She also notes the role of Highway User Revenue Funds, which sees Kingman receive a portion of taxes incurred at the gas pump. A portion of the vehicle license tax also goes to Kingman when a car is registered.
“However, these two revenue streams are not enough to build and expand our roads, so the City relies on additional revenues from sales tax to dedicate to capital projects and road maintenance,” she says in the video. “Kingman also sets aside money for water, sewer and trash. All of these are paid for with moneys collected from our utility customers.”
More information can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/ under the “Finance” tab.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
