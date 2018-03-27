Mosley alleges ‘selective prosecution’ in speeding case

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Calling his case an example of “selective prosecution,” attorneys for former state legislator Paul Mosley have filed a motion to dismiss the speeding charge against him.

In a hearing March 15 before Judge Tiffany Dyer in Parker Justice Court, Mosley’s attorneys, David H. Stringer and Michael Taylor, stated this was a case of selective prosecution as no other legislators who had traffic violations had ever been prosecuted for them. Stringer is also a legislator, representing District 1 in the Arizona House. Stringer and Taylor argued that Mosley was covered by legislative immunity by the Arizona Constitution, and the state legislature had adequate means of disciplining their members.

The prosecutor, Cochise County Attorney Brian McEntire, replied that many people of all kinds of backgrounds get cited for speeding. He said legislative immunity only applies to when legislators are acting in their official capacities.

Mosley, a resident of Lake Havasu City, is charged with one count of excessive speed, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He faces up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500.

In late March 2018, Mosley was pulled over north of Parker on State Route 95 for allegedly traveling at 97 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. On video recorded from the body cam of La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Maya, Mosley boasts of driving at 120 to 140 mph on Interstate 10. He also said he could not be cited because of legislative immunity.

The video was made available to a local website, Parker Live, and soon went viral.

Stinger said the facts in the case are not in dispute. He said this was a case of selective prosecution as they could find no records of other legislators being charged with traffic offenses after first claiming immunity.

Taylor said immunity does not apply to cases involving treason, felonies, or breach of the peace. He said none of these exceptions applied in Mosley’s case. He went on to say the legislature has its own ways of disciplining its members, and noted an ethics complaint was filed against Mosley.

Taylor said the only reason this case became an issue was the release of the body cam footage. He said this created a firestorm in the media, and led to Gov. Doug Ducey issuing an Executive Order limiting immunity in some traffic cases.

“The charges against Mosley are unique in Arizona history,” Taylor said.

In response, McEntire said defense counsel appeared to be arguing that no member of the legislature should be held accountable while the legislature is in session. He added they wanted to greatly expand legislative immunity.

McEntire noted Mosley was stopped more than 200 miles from the state capitol and the legislative session was over. He was not engaging in his official duties when he was pulled over.

To allow the legislature to be the only body that could discipline its members would place the legislative branch above the executive and judicial branches, McEntire said. He added the three branches are supposed to be equal.

The purpose of legislative immunity is to allow the legislature to do its job, McEntire said. He said it should not be a “gigantic shield” to let legislators get away with everything. He added Thomas Jefferson said legislators should be bound to the same laws they made for everyone else.

Attorneys for both sides said they did not want or expect a ruling March 15. They asked the court to take the motion and the response under advisement. Stringer said he also had a supplemental filing he needed to make to go with his motion.

Dyer gave Stringer until April 15 to make his supplemental filing. She set a status hearing for 9:30 a.m. on May 10. She said she would rule on the motion at that time.

Mosley, a Republican, represented Mohave and La Paz Counties. He lost his bid for reelection in the 2018 Republican Primary.

Stringer investigation dismissed

Meanwhile, Mosley’s lawyer got a reprieve of his own this week. David Stringer’s Friday court appearance in Parker came a day after the Arizona State Bar dismissed a complaint against him. In January, the Bar opened an ethics investigation into Stringer’s application to practice law in which he was required to disclose any convictions to an Arizona Supreme Court committee. Bar counsel Matthew McGregor sent a letter Thursday to Stringer and his attorney, saying it doesn’t appear to be any clear and convincing evidence to support the allegation that Stringer failed to make the required disclosures in seeking admission to the State Bar. The Phoenix New Times reported Stringer was charged with sex crimes in a 1983 case in Baltimore that was later expunged. Stringer was admitted to the bar in 2004.

New job for Mosley?

A report published in the Yellow Sheet Report, an Arizona-based political newsletter, said former legislator Paul Mosley has a new job: driving for Uber. The report cites a source who called for a ride and the driver turned out to be Mosley. The report mentioned Mosley’s driving record, which includes more alleged offenses than the speeding charge in La Paz County. The report said Mosley did not return a phone call seeking comment.