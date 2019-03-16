OFFERS
New free CERT training in Bullhead City

A new Community Emergency Response Team training will start at 6 p.m. Friday, March 22 in the Bullhead City Fire Department Station No. 2, 1230 Highway 95. The training will go over how to assist firefighters with fires, how to open an airway, control bleeding and move a victim when injured. (courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 16, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – A new Community Emergency Response Team training will start at 6 p.m. Friday, March 22 in the Bullhead City Fire Department Station No. 2, 1230 Highway 95. The training will go over how to assist firefighters with fires, how to open an airway, control bleeding and move a victim when injured.

The training will take a total 20 hours. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

If you want to help your community with emergency preparedness and recovery efforts following disasters – or if you want to master all those skills for a personal gain – you have a chance to receive free CERT training from experienced members of the first responder and emergency management community.

“The majority of our trainees are retired individuals who look for a way to serve their community,” said Mike Browning from Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management. “There’s an equal amount of interest among men and women, with a strong representation of married couples.”

CERT is a national program under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Citizen Corps Council. Mohave County created the program back in 1997 after Hurricane Nora.

In years following 9/11, public desire for this type of training was huge, Browning said, recalling that 2005 was a peak year. Since then, the program has trained thousands of local volunteers, even though the program has grown away from terrorism toward natural disasters.

The role of a community emergency response team can be huge, Browning said. In 2013, during the Dean Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains, such teams helped a great deal by supporting the Red Cross, who didn’t have enough staff to run a shelter.

To register, send your information to: mike.browning@mohavecounty.us, or call 928-753-0739.

