Obituary | Bruce Ambrose Mitchell

Bruce Mitchell passed away March 7, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Bruce was born at Morenci Hospital on Jan. 10, 1940 and raised in Clifton, Arizona by Howard Mitchell and Zena Spezia Mitchell. He enjoyed his youth in rural Arizona, where he learned to drive at age 12 to help with errands for the family’s Cave Bar. Bruce and his younger siblings, Michael Lewis and Zena Frances, grew up seeking adventure along the San Francisco River.

Bruce left Clifton to study at the University of Arizona in Tucson. His skydiving habit got in the way of finishing his engineering degree a few times. Bruce met Mona Genevieve Wolf on a blind date, and they were married on June 8, 1968. He finished his civil engineering degree in 1970 and worked for the Arizona Highway Department, which eventually relocated them to Kingman, Arizona. He spent the rest of his professional engineering career working for the Right of Way department at Citizen’s Utilities Company and had a small surveying business called Mitchell Associates.

Bruce and Mona were married nearly 50 years before Mona preceded him in death in 2018. The couple raised two daughters, Heather Rosine and Laura Kathleen. The couple moved from Kingman to Fort Collins in 2016 so that Laura and her husband, Wayne Thornes, could help them more.



Bruce will be remembered for his responsible work ethic, sense of adventure, creativity in problem solving, quiet strength, and loyalty. Many also will remember him for his adventures with skydiving, aviating, sailing, spelunking, rafting, land sailing, renovating, museum curating, swap meeting, tinkering, and for always trying to make Mona’s life easier and better. Overall, he would say his life was fair to middling, and he has no regrets.

A celebration of life is not scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider giving to the CSU Mitchell Education Abroad Scholarship. The couple established the scholarship in 2014 to make the world more accessible to students with disabilities. Gifts can be made online: https://advancing.colostate.edu/OIPEducationAbroad.