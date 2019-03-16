Obituary | Elda Fern Harris

Originally Published: March 16, 2019 7:28 p.m.
Elda Fern Harris, a long-time resident to the Kingman, Arizona area, died Thursday, Feb. 28 at the age of 78. She was born July 6, 1940 in Joplin, Missouri to parents John Plumb and Opal Wilson. She is survived by her son, Sheldon Muir, and his family along with nephews and a niece.
Elda lived a full life traveling the world and enjoyed the company of family and friends. Professionally, she barbered in many prestigious salons all across the country. She was a devoted follower of Christ who will be missed.
