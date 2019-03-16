OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 16
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Elda Fern Harris

Originally Published: March 16, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Elda Fern Harris, a long-time resident to the Kingman, Arizona area, died Thursday, Feb. 28 at the age of 78.  She was born July 6, 1940 in Joplin, Missouri to parents John Plumb and Opal Wilson.  She is survived by her son, Sheldon Muir, and his family along with nephews and a niece.

Elda lived a full life traveling the world and enjoyed the company of family and friends.  Professionally, she barbered in many prestigious salons all across the country.  She was a devoted follower of Christ who will be missed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

1/23/01
Obituary: Kelse Lee Plumb
Lois I. Waldo - Bonnie E. O’Day - James J.Cason
Obituary: Evelyn Rae Price
Obituary: Janice Maier

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: