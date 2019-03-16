Obituary | Nancy Sapp

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Sapp, 80, on Feb. 20, 2019 at her home in Kingman, Arizona, surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born Aug. 5, 1938 to Glenn and Mary Simpson in Springfield, Illinois. She spent her childhood in Springfield and in 1957 she happily married the love of her life, Hurschell Sapp. In 1967, the couple relocated to Kingman, Arizona and opened “Sapp’s Gulf Full Service Station” and afterward “Sapp’s outside Service and Repair” for UPS. Nancy kept the books and assisted in other office duties, but her priority was always caring for her children.

Nancy and Hurschell were active members of the community, both members of the Elks and Moose lodges. Mary also was a Girl Scouts Leader and volunteered her time working the “Snack Shack” during Little League games.

After retirement, they traveled the southwest in their RV. Nancy often worked at the RV Parks they stayed at and after about 10 years, they returned to their home in Kingman, Arizona.

Nancy is preceded in death by her father; Glenn Simpson, mother; Mary Simpson, and husband of 59 years; Hurschell Sapp. She leaves behind her sons; Richard Sapp and Hurschell “Buddy” Sapp, daughters; Kim Sapp and Mary Sapp-Beach, brother-in-law; Jack Sapp, and grandchildren; Nancy Elizabeth and Christina Sapp, Cassey and Carleena Southwick, Cody and Clay Sapp, Cheyanna and Anna Sapp, Rachel Beach and Keisha Bathurst, along with 17 great-grandchildren and several cousins.

Nancy touched the lives of many, she will forever be remembered as a beloved wife, nurturing mother and loving grandmother. She will truly be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. March 23, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.