Phi Theta Kappa honor society inducts new members

Front row from left to right: Kyran Soriano (PTK chapter regional officer), Dominique Mena (PTK chapter vice president of fellowship), Angelique Shumway (PTK chapter vice president of leadership), Dr. Fred Gilbert (campus dean), Bradley Johnson, Jeremy Lash, Melissa Osterman, Ariel Rhine, Raechel Rowland, Ren Skylar, Katherine Simon, Marisol Torres, Amber Wells, Ariel Adamian (PTK chapter secretary), Crystal Green (PTK chapter treasurer). Back row from left to right: John Hansen (lead advisor), Alex Chadsey (PTK chapter president), Elizabeth Najera (PTK chapter regional officer and vice president of scholarship), Dr. John Kitts (co-advisor), Ron Marcks (guest speaker). (Photo courtesy of John Hansen)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 16, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has inducted its new members for spring 2019.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship for two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service and development.

“We are all very excited about these new inductees and seeing what they will accomplish,” John Hansen, PTK lead advisor said. “Not only do PTK members excel in academics, but they all work to contribute to the betterment of the Kingman area through various volunteer opportunities and projects.”

Students receive numerous benefits from joining and participating in the honor society, such as special scholarships, professional development, volunteer opportunities and highly respected letters of recommendation. Student memberships last a lifetime in the largest honor society in America.

