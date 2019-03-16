Phi Theta Kappa honor society inducts new members

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has inducted its new members for spring 2019.

Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship for two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service and development.

“We are all very excited about these new inductees and seeing what they will accomplish,” John Hansen, PTK lead advisor said. “Not only do PTK members excel in academics, but they all work to contribute to the betterment of the Kingman area through various volunteer opportunities and projects.”

Students receive numerous benefits from joining and participating in the honor society, such as special scholarships, professional development, volunteer opportunities and highly respected letters of recommendation. Student memberships last a lifetime in the largest honor society in America.