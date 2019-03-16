Phi Theta Kappa honor society inducts new members

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has inducted its new members for spring 2019.
Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship for two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service and development.
“We are all very excited about these new inductees and seeing what they will accomplish,” John Hansen, PTK lead advisor said. “Not only do PTK members excel in academics, but they all work to contribute to the betterment of the Kingman area through various volunteer opportunities and projects.”
Students receive numerous benefits from joining and participating in the honor society, such as special scholarships, professional development, volunteer opportunities and highly respected letters of recommendation. Student memberships last a lifetime in the largest honor society in America.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*