Rants & Raves | March 17, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Trump’s cuts to Medicare hospital payments trigger an outcry: Why would Trump reverse himself about what he said about Medicare? He listens to too many of the whacky clowns on the conservative side of politics who care more about money than they do about the American people.
Student loan defaults down at Mohave Community College: Bravo Mohave Community College! A great asset to Kingman and the surrounding area!
Violation of campaign finance laws: I wish Tanya Jordan “Good Luck.” The incestuous politics in this town, coupled with sub standard law enforcement, make it nearly impossible to prosecute anyone with a “name” or position on anything.
More immigration is incompatible with layoffs, automation: What I took from this column is the following: “The White House appears eager to undermine the wage progress that low-skilled workers have made.” The rich will always rule this Country no matter whether they are capable or not.
College bribery scheme: Lori Loughlin – what a terrible disappointment. A cash cow for Hallmark mysteries and movies, she was my favorite. Worth millions (from her own hard work I would add), her daughters were lacking for nothing. This is frankly despicable.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*