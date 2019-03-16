Rants & Raves | March 17, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Trump’s cuts to Medicare hospital payments trigger an outcry: Why would Trump reverse himself about what he said about Medicare? He listens to too many of the whacky clowns on the conservative side of politics who care more about money than they do about the American people.

Student loan defaults down at Mohave Community College: Bravo Mohave Community College! A great asset to Kingman and the surrounding area!

Violation of campaign finance laws: I wish Tanya Jordan “Good Luck.” The incestuous politics in this town, coupled with sub standard law enforcement, make it nearly impossible to prosecute anyone with a “name” or position on anything.

More immigration is incompatible with layoffs, automation: What I took from this column is the following: “The White House appears eager to undermine the wage progress that low-skilled workers have made.” The rich will always rule this Country no matter whether they are capable or not.

College bribery scheme: Lori Loughlin – what a terrible disappointment. A cash cow for Hallmark mysteries and movies, she was my favorite. Worth millions (from her own hard work I would add), her daughters were lacking for nothing. This is frankly despicable.