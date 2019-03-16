OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 16
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants & Raves | March 17, 2019

Originally Published: March 16, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Trump’s cuts to Medicare hospital payments trigger an outcry: Why would Trump reverse himself about what he said about Medicare? He listens to too many of the whacky clowns on the conservative side of politics who care more about money than they do about the American people.

Student loan defaults down at Mohave Community College: Bravo Mohave Community College! A great asset to Kingman and the surrounding area!

Violation of campaign finance laws: I wish Tanya Jordan “Good Luck.” The incestuous politics in this town, coupled with sub standard law enforcement, make it nearly impossible to prosecute anyone with a “name” or position on anything.

More immigration is incompatible with layoffs, automation: What I took from this column is the following: “The White House appears eager to undermine the wage progress that low-skilled workers have made.” The rich will always rule this Country no matter whether they are capable or not.

College bribery scheme: Lori Loughlin – what a terrible disappointment. A cash cow for Hallmark mysteries and movies, she was my favorite. Worth millions (from her own hard work I would add), her daughters were lacking for nothing. This is frankly despicable.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants & Raves | March 5, 2019
Rants and Raves October 16, 2016
Rants and Raves | November 13, 2018
Rants and Raves | December 19, 2018
Rants & Raves | Dec. 16, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*