OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 16
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rickety Cricket will open in Planet 13 in Vegas

Rickety Cricket Brewing owner Terry Thomson stands in front of Plant 13 in Vegas. Rickety Cricket is expanding and will be opening a new location at Planet 13. (Photo courtesy of Rickety Cricket Brewing)

Rickety Cricket Brewing owner Terry Thomson stands in front of Plant 13 in Vegas. Rickety Cricket is expanding and will be opening a new location at Planet 13. (Photo courtesy of Rickety Cricket Brewing)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 16, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Rickety Cricket Brewing is proudly expanding to the international tourism market, opening its pizzeria and first coffee shop in Las Vegas’ Planet 13, the world’s largest cannabis retailer and entertainment center.

Rickety’s “Arizona’s world class pizzeria” is well known to the Kingman community. After all, our city is home of to this local chain, famous for its pizza and craft beer.

The opening is planned for the end of the year and its most experimental part is the coffee shop. Not many details are known, but the company is excited about a touchscreen espresso machine and a greenhouse-style design.

“I’m thrilled to be able to serve the food that has made Rickety Cricket so popular in Arizona to this large and diverse new customer base,” said owner Terry Thomson.

Naturally, many people find the new location controversial, because of cannabis, but Thomson is not worried.

“There are many more people that come to see the store that don’t buy cannabis,” he said. “The coffee shop and bistro/pizzeria will act as a draw and a tool to service that customer.”

Rickety Cricket, 312 E. Beale St., has been open for business near historic Route 66 since 2017. Its locations include taprooms in Prescott and Flagstaff.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local pizza joint wins big award
Brewing up new business downtown
Downtown pioneer moving to new, larger location
Andy Devine Days Festival ‘Has something for everyone’
Jazz Dinner to benefit Kingman High School band

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*