Rickety Cricket will open in Planet 13 in Vegas

KINGMAN – Rickety Cricket Brewing is proudly expanding to the international tourism market, opening its pizzeria and first coffee shop in Las Vegas’ Planet 13, the world’s largest cannabis retailer and entertainment center.

Rickety’s “Arizona’s world class pizzeria” is well known to the Kingman community. After all, our city is home of to this local chain, famous for its pizza and craft beer.

The opening is planned for the end of the year and its most experimental part is the coffee shop. Not many details are known, but the company is excited about a touchscreen espresso machine and a greenhouse-style design.



“I’m thrilled to be able to serve the food that has made Rickety Cricket so popular in Arizona to this large and diverse new customer base,” said owner Terry Thomson.

Naturally, many people find the new location controversial, because of cannabis, but Thomson is not worried.

“There are many more people that come to see the store that don’t buy cannabis,” he said. “The coffee shop and bistro/pizzeria will act as a draw and a tool to service that customer.”

Rickety Cricket, 312 E. Beale St., has been open for business near historic Route 66 since 2017. Its locations include taprooms in Prescott and Flagstaff.