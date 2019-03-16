The Rock of The Paw Spa

KINGMAN – Amy Rock of Canine Paw Spa said she fell into grooming over five years ago when she worked at an animal hospital. Bathing the dogs for the groomer was one of her tasks.
“After asking lots of questions and learning more about grooming, I decided there was no better job out there for me and started my journey to becoming a groomer,” Rock said.
She sadly left the vets office and joined a busy and popular groom shop. She learned as much as she could and took plenty of notes.
“About a year later, the doctor whom I previously worked for opened a second hospital and asked me to come and be his new groomer there,” Rock said.
After 3 1/2 years of working there and building her own business in the hospital, Rock said they decided to move out to Kingman.
“My goal of being a grooming shop owner came quicker than expected,” Rock said. “After only living here a year I was offered the opportunity to take over The Paw Spa. I quickly jumped on the offer and have been working hard to create a pleasant, clean and inviting shop where our clients will be proud to bring their pets into.”
Rock’s advice for women is to first set up an appointment with Lisa Card at the Mohave Community College, and second to pursue your dreams.
“Work hard, love what you do, be passionate and always kind. You will get there just like I have,” Rock said.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
22
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*