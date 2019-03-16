OFFERS
The Rock of The Paw Spa

Amy Rock of Canine Paw Spa said she fell into grooming over five years ago when she worked at an animal hospital. (courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 16, 2019 8:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Amy Rock of Canine Paw Spa said she fell into grooming over five years ago when she worked at an animal hospital. Bathing the dogs for the groomer was one of her tasks.

“After asking lots of questions and learning more about grooming, I decided there was no better job out there for me and started my journey to becoming a groomer,” Rock said.

She sadly left the vets office and joined a busy and popular groom shop. She learned as much as she could and took plenty of notes.

“About a year later, the doctor whom I previously worked for opened a second hospital and asked me to come and be his new groomer there,” Rock said.

After 3 1/2 years of working there and building her own business in the hospital, Rock said they decided to move out to Kingman.

“My goal of being a grooming shop owner came quicker than expected,” Rock said. “After only living here a year I was offered the opportunity to take over The Paw Spa. I quickly jumped on the offer and have been working hard to create a pleasant, clean and inviting shop where our clients will be proud to bring their pets into.”

Rock’s advice for women is to first set up an appointment with Lisa Card at the Mohave Community College, and second to pursue your dreams.

“Work hard, love what you do, be passionate and always kind. You will get there just like I have,” Rock said.

