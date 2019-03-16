OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 17
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sunbeam Solar’s Karen Beam is brighter than the sun

Karen Beam cared, and that is how she came to start her business Sunbeam Solar over a year ago. (courtesy photo)

Karen Beam cared, and that is how she came to start her business Sunbeam Solar over a year ago. (courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 16, 2019 10:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Karen Beam cared, and that is how she came to start her business Sunbeam Solar over a year ago.

“The sun isn’t owned by any company or corporation. It belongs to all of us,” Beam said. “A fact most people don’t realize is that the sun produces enough electricity in 1 hour to power the earth for one year. Why don’t we use it? We should be using it now; and if we don’t, our future is in jeopardy. Many people think it is smart to be independent from the utility companies. Maybe you agree with them.

“So, the answer to ‘How did I start in my business?’ is simply that I cared enough to do it,” Beam said.

Beam said to really answer why she started her business, she had to ask herself, and others these questions:

  1. What if one day you didn’t have to pay for electricity ever again? How much money would you save every month and over a lifetime?

  2. What if one day you could increase the value of your home without spending any money? How much could you increase your home’s value?

  3. What if you were to save $1000s on your IRS tax bill. How much would that add up to?

“If you think about the answers to those questions, there is no reason to put off installing solar,” Beam said. “That’s especially so now with summer coming. And you can still get 30 percent of your solar costs back in IRS tax credits through 2019. And, don’t forget about net metering … it is still available from your local utility company.”

Beam’s advice for women going in to business is to be honest, innovative, fair and to listen.

“Don’t give up, don’t get hung up, don’t blow up, and always follow up,” Beam said. “Advertise, advertise and when your back is against the wall, advertise some more.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

How to promote a Shop Small Saturday business
Keeping It Straight: Ten Things Trump Supporters Are Too Stupid To Realize
5 tips for when buying a home
Dear Abby: Clerk gets lesson in privacy from owner of a service dog
Dear Abby: Couple’s long, joyous marriage is based on three principles

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*