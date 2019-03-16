Sunbeam Solar’s Karen Beam is brighter than the sun

KINGMAN – Karen Beam cared, and that is how she came to start her business Sunbeam Solar over a year ago.

“The sun isn’t owned by any company or corporation. It belongs to all of us,” Beam said. “A fact most people don’t realize is that the sun produces enough electricity in 1 hour to power the earth for one year. Why don’t we use it? We should be using it now; and if we don’t, our future is in jeopardy. Many people think it is smart to be independent from the utility companies. Maybe you agree with them.

“So, the answer to ‘How did I start in my business?’ is simply that I cared enough to do it,” Beam said.

Beam said to really answer why she started her business, she had to ask herself, and others these questions:

What if one day you didn’t have to pay for electricity ever again? How much money would you save every month and over a lifetime? What if one day you could increase the value of your home without spending any money? How much could you increase your home’s value? What if you were to save $1000s on your IRS tax bill. How much would that add up to?

“If you think about the answers to those questions, there is no reason to put off installing solar,” Beam said. “That’s especially so now with summer coming. And you can still get 30 percent of your solar costs back in IRS tax credits through 2019. And, don’t forget about net metering … it is still available from your local utility company.”

Beam’s advice for women going in to business is to be honest, innovative, fair and to listen.

“Don’t give up, don’t get hung up, don’t blow up, and always follow up,” Beam said. “Advertise, advertise and when your back is against the wall, advertise some more.”