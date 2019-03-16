Sunbeam Solar’s Karen Beam is brighter than the sun

KINGMAN – Karen Beam cared, and that is how she came to start her business Sunbeam Solar over a year ago.
“The sun isn’t owned by any company or corporation. It belongs to all of us,” Beam said. “A fact most people don’t realize is that the sun produces enough electricity in 1 hour to power the earth for one year. Why don’t we use it? We should be using it now; and if we don’t, our future is in jeopardy. Many people think it is smart to be independent from the utility companies. Maybe you agree with them.
“So, the answer to ‘How did I start in my business?’ is simply that I cared enough to do it,” Beam said.
Beam said to really answer why she started her business, she had to ask herself, and others these questions:
What if one day you didn’t have to pay for electricity ever again? How much money would you save every month and over a lifetime?
What if one day you could increase the value of your home without spending any money? How much could you increase your home’s value?
What if you were to save $1000s on your IRS tax bill. How much would that add up to?
“If you think about the answers to those questions, there is no reason to put off installing solar,” Beam said. “That’s especially so now with summer coming. And you can still get 30 percent of your solar costs back in IRS tax credits through 2019. And, don’t forget about net metering … it is still available from your local utility company.”
Beam’s advice for women going in to business is to be honest, innovative, fair and to listen.
“Don’t give up, don’t get hung up, don’t blow up, and always follow up,” Beam said. “Advertise, advertise and when your back is against the wall, advertise some more.”
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
22
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*