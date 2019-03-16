From volunteer to consultant, sharing her stories

KINGMAN – Living Waters Hospice Care Consultant Candice Leftwich began her career as a volunteer in 2006. Within a year, she was a hospice liaison.

“My decision to work in hospice came from a personal experience with a family member and hospice,” Leftwich said. “The support and compassion my family received from the hospice staff during that trying time was remarkable and eye opening.”

Working at Living Waters Hospice gave Leftwich the opportunity to educate and inform the Kingman community and the Healthcare Industry that there is help for individuals and their loved ones who are facing a life-limiting illness, and when it’s the appropriate time to seek help for that individual and their loved ones.

“It also allows me to share my experience and what it means to me to be able to help provide such a wonderful and much needed service at such a crucial time in one’s life,” Leftwich said.

And to women looking to go into business, Leftwich said to just go for it.

“Follow your dreams and believe in yourself,” she said. “If you push through that feeling of being scared, that feeling of taking risk, really amazing things can happen.”