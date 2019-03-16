From volunteer to consultant, sharing her stories

KINGMAN – Living Waters Hospice Care Consultant Candice Leftwich began her career as a volunteer in 2006. Within a year, she was a hospice liaison.
“My decision to work in hospice came from a personal experience with a family member and hospice,” Leftwich said. “The support and compassion my family received from the hospice staff during that trying time was remarkable and eye opening.”
Working at Living Waters Hospice gave Leftwich the opportunity to educate and inform the Kingman community and the Healthcare Industry that there is help for individuals and their loved ones who are facing a life-limiting illness, and when it’s the appropriate time to seek help for that individual and their loved ones.
“It also allows me to share my experience and what it means to me to be able to help provide such a wonderful and much needed service at such a crucial time in one’s life,” Leftwich said.
And to women looking to go into business, Leftwich said to just go for it.
“Follow your dreams and believe in yourself,” she said. “If you push through that feeling of being scared, that feeling of taking risk, really amazing things can happen.”
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
22
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*