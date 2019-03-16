OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 17
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

From volunteer to consultant, sharing her stories

Originally Published: March 16, 2019 11:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Living Waters Hospice Care Consultant Candice Leftwich began her career as a volunteer in 2006. Within a year, she was a hospice liaison.

“My decision to work in hospice came from a personal experience with a family member and hospice,” Leftwich said. “The support and compassion my family received from the hospice staff during that trying time was remarkable and eye opening.”

Working at Living Waters Hospice gave Leftwich the opportunity to educate and inform the Kingman community and the Healthcare Industry that there is help for individuals and their loved ones who are facing a life-limiting illness, and when it’s the appropriate time to seek help for that individual and their loved ones.

“It also allows me to share my experience and what it means to me to be able to help provide such a wonderful and much needed service at such a crucial time in one’s life,” Leftwich said.

And to women looking to go into business, Leftwich said to just go for it.

“Follow your dreams and believe in yourself,” she said. “If you push through that feeling of being scared, that feeling of taking risk, really amazing things can happen.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter | Candice Leftwich: Celebrate life, celebrate doctors
Letter of thanks: Honor providers March 30
Kingman Photo | 105 years down, several more to go
Following the Golden Rule in Golden Valley
Hospice nurses answer the call day and night

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*