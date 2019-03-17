OFFERS
‘Captive State:’ A lackluster sci-fi

"Captive State"

"Captive State"

Kevin Nowicki, Miner Movie Reviewer
Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:30 p.m.

CAPTIVE STATE - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters March 2019 by Focus Features

The movie poster says “Ten years ago they took our planet. Today we take it back.” Not even. Here is a convoluted story that seems to have taken its various parts, mixed them up on the editing room floor, then stitched it back together. You actually have to wait until the end to tie up a few loose ends and to reveal Mulligan's (John Goodman) motives.

Basically we have a story of aliens that take over our planet. The movie opens with a man, his wife and two sons fleeing in a car. We're not sure what they are fleeing from and only occasionally see a flying rock, aka alien spaceship. The man is a cop and is weaving his way around barricades and into a tunnel. The two sons in the back seat witness their parents turn into red mist from a blurry and undefined creature.

Now we skip ahead and follow Gabriel (Ashton Sanders). And before that there's a mix of radio and news broadcasts explaining the tone and environment in which the movie plays out. You have to listen closely as it comes fast. World govenments have unconditionally surrendered to the alien invasion. Now the aliens are called the Legislature. They dictate everything. They enslave people to work in subterranean tunnels. Occasionally the aliens are referred to as roaches.

Not a lot of money was spent on CGI since you only gets brief glimpses of the aliens. Meanwhile the movie skips from one character to another and each's attempts at disrupting the Legislature. Occasional flashbacks reveal Gabriel's past as being one of two sons in the backseat. Mulligan is a cop, now working for the aliens, who used to be Gabriel's father's partner. So they've justified why Mulligan has a special interest in Gabriel. That plus the fact Gabriel's brother was supposedly killed during an attack on the aliens. We later learn the brother, Rafe (Jonathon Majors), is alive.

The movie bounced around the characters so much, without delving into the why or how, you pretty much didn't get a chance to really care about them. The one constant was Goodman. He figured out there was a network of insurgents and something was going to happen. Even Goodman's character was plain and uninteresting. He kept a stoic appearance and never really let on his thoughts or motivations. At best the movie is disjointed without flow or momentum. The characters are there but we really don't care. Aliens are there but only small flashes. And somehow everyone is implanted with a caterpillar-looking thing that can be tracked. No explanation of those either.

By all means don't miss the end. It explains a lot and you may like Goodman's character even more. It is rated PG-13 for some violence, unnecessary drug use and language. The movie runs 109 minutes and could have been done so much differently so that it pulls the audience along and you're not left with a whole lot of questions.

I'll give “Captive State” two out of five Miners.

